Former Town loanee Manny Duku has joined fellow National League club Torquay United.

Duku was made available for transfer at the end of last season by Cheltenham, from whom he joined Halifax on loan in February, scoring three goals in 12 appearances.

The striker will link-up with manager Gary Johnson at Torquay, who signed him when boss of Cheltenham. Torquay were promoted from the National League South last season.