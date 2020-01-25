Former FC Halifax Town player Jordan Sinnott dies after assault

Former FC Halifax Town midfielder Jordan Sinnott has died, it has been announced by his club Matlock Town.

In a statement on their website, they said: “We are very sorry to report that Jordan Sinnott has passed away just before 7pm this evening (Saturday).

“His family and friends were with him at his bedside and we send our sincere condolences to them all at this very sad time.

“We understand from the Police that following a serious assault in Retford town centre yesterday evening Jordan was found unconscious with a suspected fractured skull. He was taken to hospital where he was treated for the injuries and put on a life support machine.

“The news that his condition was very serious and he was on a life support machine was received as players arrived for the game at Mickleover and after discussion with the Players, League and Mickleover it was agreed that the match should be postponed to a future date.

“All of the Matlock Town players and Officials returned to the Club House at Matlock.”

Sinnott, 25, joined Halifax in 2016 and was a key part of the side that got promoted to the National League under Billy Heath.