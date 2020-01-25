Former FC Halifax Town player Jordan Sinnott dies aged 25

Former FC Halifax Town midfielder Jordan Sinnott has died aged 25.

Sinnott was born in Bradford and was a former captain of Huddersfield Town’s youth team.

After a spell at Altrincham, Sinnott joined Halifax in 2016 and helped The Shaymen to earn promotion into the National League under Billy Heath.

He also played for Chesterfield, Alfreton and Matlock.

In a statement, FC Halifax Town said: “We’ve received terrible news that our former player Jordan Sinnott has passed away. The circumstances are not clear and we’ll not be commenting further out of respect to Jordan’s family. “Our deepest condolences go to Jordan’s family at this extremely difficult time.”