Former FC Halifax Town player Jordan Sinnott ‘on life support’ after being assaulted

Former FC Halifax Town midfielder Jordan Sinnott is believed to be fighting for his life after being assaulted, it is being reported.

Sinnott was born in Bradford and was a former captain of Huddersfield Town’s youth team.

After a spell at Altrincham, Sinnott joined Halifax in 2016 and helped The Shaymen to earn promotion into the National League under Billy Heath.

He also played for Chesterfield, Alfreton and Matlock.

In a statement, FC Halifax Town said earlier today: “We’ve received terrible news that our former player Jordan Sinnott has passed away. The circumstances are not clear and we’ll not be commenting further out of respect to Jordan’s family. “Our deepest condolences go to Jordan’s family at this extremely difficult time.”

But that was before reports came through that he had been assaulted, reportedly suffering a fractured skull, leaving him in a condition from which he is not expected to recover, it has been reported.

Alfreton Town confirmed on Saturday afternoon that their home clash with Gateshead had been postponed, around 90 minutes before kick-off.

Shortly afterwards, nearby Matlock confirmed their local derby at Mickleover Sports in the BetVictor Northern Premier Division was also off.

Sinnott is reported to have been found unconscious in Market Place in Retford after “a large scale fight” had taken place in a pub cark park in the town.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident.