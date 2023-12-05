Former Halifax boss re-appointed as manager of Premier League side Sheffield United
Former Halifax Town boss Chris Wilder has re-joined Sheffield United as their new manager.
The Blades this morning sacked boss Paul Heckingbottom and have replaced him with Wilder, who has previously guided them into the Premier League.
He has since been in charge of Middlesbrough and Watford in the Championship.
Sheffield United are bottom of the Premier League with five points after losing 11 of their opening 14 games.
Wilder made more than 50 appearances for Halifax as a player before becoming manager at The Shay, guiding them to the Conference play-off final in 2006 and overseeing survival from relegation before the club was folded in 2008.