Former Halifax Town boss Chris Wilder has re-joined Sheffield United as their new manager.

The Blades this morning sacked boss Paul Heckingbottom and have replaced him with Wilder, who has previously guided them into the Premier League.

He has since been in charge of Middlesbrough and Watford in the Championship.

Sheffield United are bottom of the Premier League with five points after losing 11 of their opening 14 games.

WATFORD, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Watford manager Chris Wilder applauds the fans at the end of the game during the Sky Bet Championship between Watford and Stoke City at Vicarage Road on May 08, 2023 in Watford, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)