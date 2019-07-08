Former Halifax boss Wilder among favourites to be next Newcastle manager

Former Halifax Town manager Chris Wilder is among the front-runners to be the next Newcastle United boss.

Wilder is rated as fourth favourite by some bookmakers to take over at St James’ Park following the departure of Rafael Bentiez, behind Man City coach Mikel Arteta, former Man United boss Jose Mourinho and Belgium coach Roberto Martinez.

Wilder guided Sheffield United to promotion to the Premier League last season and was named as the LMA Manager of the Year and the Football League Manager of the Season.

Wilder, who was born in Sheffield and played for United, was appointed as Blades boss in May 2016.

He managed Halifax between 2002 and 2008 and came within 10 minutes of guiding The Shaymen back into the Football League in 2006 when Halifax lost to Hereford in the play-off final.