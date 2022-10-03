Former Halifax boss Wilder is sacked as Middlesbrough manager
Middlesbrough have sacked former Halifax boss Chris Wilder 11 games into the Championship season and with the club in the relegation zone.
By Tom Scargill
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 12:26 pm
WIlder joined the club last autumn and took them to within one place of the play-offs as they finished seventh.
Boro ended last campaign with inconsistent results and with just two wins and 10 points from 11 games this term, Wilder has now been relieved of his duties.
In total they have picked up just 21 points from their last 20 games.
Wilder made more than 50 appearances for Halifax as a player before becoming manager at The Shay, guiding them to the Conference play-off final in 2006 and overseeing survival from relegation before the club was folded in 2008.