Former Halifax boss Wilder is sacked as Middlesbrough manager

WIlder joined the club last autumn and took them to within one place of the play-offs as they finished seventh.

Boro ended last campaign with inconsistent results and with just two wins and 10 points from 11 games this term, Wilder has now been relieved of his duties.

In total they have picked up just 21 points from their last 20 games.

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Middlesborough manager Chris Wilder looks on during the Sky Bet Championship between Stoke City and Middlesbrough at Bet365 Stadium on August 17, 2022 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad