Former Halifax captain leaves post as Bradford (Park Avenue) boss

Former FC Halifax Town captain Mark Bower has left his role as Bradford (Park Avenue) manager.

Bower guided the club to a seventh-placed finish in the National League North last season, before they lost to Spennymoor in the play-offs.

Mark Bower in his Halifax Town days

The former Bradford City defender, who won the Northern Premier League Premier Division with Halifax in 2010-11, was appointed as manager at Park Avenue boss in September 2016, and has also previously managed Guiseley.

In a statement on the club’s website, Bower said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Bradford (Park Avenue) over the past three seasons and I’m proud of what we have achieved together as a club in that time.

“I would like to thank everybody who has contributed to our success, in particular Gareth Roberts as, without his support, the incredible moments and memories we have from the past three years, would not have been possible.

“I wish everyone at Bradford (Park Avenue) the best of luck for the new season and beyond.”