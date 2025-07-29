Former Halifax defender moves to League of Ireland side Derry City

Jamie Stott

Former FC Halifax Town defender Jamie Stott has completed a move to League of Ireland side Derry City.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stott left Town in the summer of 2024 to join Morecambe, then of League Two, but was unable to prevent them from being relegated at the end of last season.

But Morecambe’s future has been thrown into doubt after a protracted takeover, seeing them suspended from starting the new National League campaign.

Stott was named players’ player of the season last term at Morecambe.