Former Halifax defender moves to League of Ireland side Derry City
Former FC Halifax Town defender Jamie Stott has completed a move to League of Ireland side Derry City.
Stott left Town in the summer of 2024 to join Morecambe, then of League Two, but was unable to prevent them from being relegated at the end of last season.
But Morecambe’s future has been thrown into doubt after a protracted takeover, seeing them suspended from starting the new National League campaign.
Stott was named players’ player of the season last term at Morecambe.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.