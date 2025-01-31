Former Halifax forward Milli Alli completes £1.5m move to Championship side Luton Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former FC Halifax Town forward Milli Alli has joined Championship side Luton Town in a deal thought to be worth £1.5m.

Alli joined Town in summer 2022 and recovered from a stop-start beginning to his first season to end it as one of the team’s most influential players, helping to inspire a memorable win over Wrexham at The Shay as well as scoring a spectacular last-gasp equaliser in the FA Trophy semi-final against Altrincham.

He left Halifax in January 2024 as their top-scorer in the season with seven goals, joining League One Exeter City for an undisclosed fee, where he has netted 16 goals in 43 games, and is their top scorer this term with 12 in all competitions.