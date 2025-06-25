Former Halifax loanee joins League Two side

By Tom Scargill
Published 25th Jun 2025, 17:55 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 18:15 BST

Former FC Halifax Town loanee Scott High has joined League Two side Barnet.

High proved a huge success on loan at Halifax from Huddersfield last season, and his injury during the second-half of the season was a huge blow to Town’s promotion hopes.

He joins former Halifax team-mates Adam Senior and Ryan Galvin at The Bees, who won the National League last season.

