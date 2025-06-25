Former Halifax loanee joins League Two side
Former FC Halifax Town loanee Scott High has joined League Two side Barnet.
High proved a huge success on loan at Halifax from Huddersfield last season, and his injury during the second-half of the season was a huge blow to Town’s promotion hopes.
He joins former Halifax team-mates Adam Senior and Ryan Galvin at The Bees, who won the National League last season.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.