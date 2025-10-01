Former Halifax manager appointed as new boss of National League side

Former FC Halifax Town manager Chris Millington has been appointed as the new boss of National League side Solihull Moors.

Millington, who will be joined at Damson Park by his assistant manager Andy Cooper, won the FA Trophy and secured two play-off finishes in his three seasons in charge at The Shay.

He was also involved in Town finishing in the play-offs twice more as Pete Wild’s assistant at Town.

Millington and Cooper left Halifax at the end of last season.

Solihull are 17th in the National League and parted company with previous boss Matt Taylor earlier this season.

Millington told the Solihull website: “I am absolutely delighted to be given the opportunity to join the Moors.

"I have always admired the way the club is run and the way it has competed in recent years.

"Meeting Darryl and a number of the staff gives me great enthusiasm for the job.

"I also believe we have the makings of a competitive squad that can be successful in the Enterprise National League.

"Both Andy and I are looking forward to working with Quinny. We are fully committed to driving the team forward and we can’t wait to meet the fans.”