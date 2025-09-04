Former Halifax manager leaves current role after seven years

Former FC Halifax Town boss Billy Heath has left his role as manager of National League North side Alfreton Town after seven years at the club.

Heath guided Halifax to promotion into the National League back in 2017.

He won the Derbyshire Senior Challenge Cup twice while at Alfreton as well as twice finishing in the play-offs and achieving memorable FA Cup and FA Trophy runs.

He reached 300 games in charge to become the club’s second-longest-serving manager.