Former Halifax manager Wilder leads Sheffield United into Premier League

Former Halifax Town manager Chris Wilder has won promotion to the Premier League with Sheffield United.

The Blades' promotion was sealed yesterday (Sunday) thanks to Leeds' draw with Aston Villa, meaning Wilder will pit his wits against the likes of Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp next season.

Wilder, who was born in Sheffield and played for United, was appointed as Blades boss in May 2016.

He managed Halifax between 2002 and 2008 and came within 10 minutes of guiding The Shaymen back into the Football League.