Former Halifax managers among bookies’ early contenders for Macclesfield job

Former FC Halifax Town managers Jamie Fullarton and Neil Aspin are among the bookmakers’ early contenders for the managerial vacancy at Macclesfield.

Former England defender Sol Campbell left the post earlier today (Thursday) after eight months in charge.

Neil Aspin

He guided the club to safety in League Two last season and leaves them in eighth lpace so far with one win and one defeat in the league. His last game in charge was a penalty shoot-out win at Blackpool in the League Cup this week.

Former Macclesfield player Danny Whitaker, who has been the club’s caretaker-manager in the past, is the 4/6 favourite to take over with Sky Bet.

But Fullarton, who left Halifax this summer afer 17 months in charge, and Aspin are rated at 12/1 for the job along with Steve Davis and Steve Lovell, with Hermann Hreidarsson at 10/1.