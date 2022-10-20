Former Halifax midfielder appointed as new Doncaster Rovers manager
Former FC Halifax Town midfielder Danny Schofield has been appointed as the new manager of League Two side Doncaster Rovers.
By Tom Scargill
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Schofield took over as Huddersfield Town boss this summer but lasted just nine games before he was sacked with the club 23rd in the Championship table.
He replaces Gary McSheffrey, who was sacked by Doncaster on Monday.
Schofield made 35 appearances for Halifax during the 2014-15 season under Neil Aspin.