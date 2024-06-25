Former Halifax midfielder joins National League North side Kidderminster

By Tom Scargill
Published 25th Jun 2024, 17:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Former FC Halifax Town midfielder Luke Summerfield has joined National League North side Kidderminster Harriers.

Summerfield left Halifax after the end of last season following a four-year spell at the club, where he played over 100 games and became a fans’ favourite.

He will be managed at Harriers by former Halifax captain Phil Brown.

Related topics:Luke SummerfieldHalifaxNational LeaguePhil Brown

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.