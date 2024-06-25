Former Halifax midfielder joins National League North side Kidderminster
Former FC Halifax Town midfielder Luke Summerfield has joined National League North side Kidderminster Harriers.
Summerfield left Halifax after the end of last season following a four-year spell at the club, where he played over 100 games and became a fans’ favourite.
He will be managed at Harriers by former Halifax captain Phil Brown.
