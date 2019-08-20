Former Halifax player Brian Redfearn dies

Former Halifax Town player Brian Redfearn has died, aged 85.

Born in Bradford, Brian played for the Highfield School and was signed by Bradford PA in 1952 after starring for the Bradford Boys’ side.

He made 130 league appearances and scored 32 goals as a strong 6ft left-winger.

He joined Blackburn Rovers in December 1957, though failed to make the first team and joined Darlington in June 1959, making 48 league appearances and scoring 16 goals.

Signed by Halifax Town manager Harry Hooper in June 1961, he played alongside favourites such as Peter Downsborough, Frank Large, Alex South, Eric Harrison and Willie Carlin.

He spent two seasons at The Shay and will probably be best remembered for scoring the winning goal in the match against Swindon Town in September 1962, when Town had trailed 3-1 with 20 minutes remaining,

He made 67 league appearances and scored nine goals for the Shaymen before leaving for Bradford City in July 1963, though an ankle injury restricted his time there, and he made just nine league appearances and scored two goals before being forced to retire from the full-time game.

He finished his footballing career with non-league Buxton, though he was also a noted cricketer and played for East Bierley in the Bradford League for many years, then later, Hartshead Moor,

After football, he worked in the planning department at Firth’s Carpets, Bailiff Bridge. He was the father of the much-travelled Neil Redfearn, who later played for and managed Halifax Town.

Thanks to Johnny Meynell for his help with this article.