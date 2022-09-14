Former Halifax player Danny Schofield sacked after 68 days in charge at Huddersfield Town
Former FC Halifax Town player Danny Schofield has been sacked as Huddersfield Town boss after just 68 days in the role.
By Tom Scargill
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 10:12 am
Schofield, 42, has been in charge of the club for just eight matches but has overseen a disappointing start to their Championship season, having won only once and lost six games so far.
The ex Halifax midfielder was appointed as successor to Carlos Corberán in July.
Schofield made 35 appearances for Halifax during the 2014-15 season under Neil Aspin.