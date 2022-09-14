News you can trust since 1853
Former Halifax player Danny Schofield sacked after 68 days in charge at Huddersfield Town

Former FC Halifax Town player Danny Schofield has been sacked as Huddersfield Town boss after just 68 days in the role.

By Tom Scargill
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 10:12 am
HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: Danny Schofield, Manager of Huddersfield Town reacts during the Sky Bet Championship between Huddersfield Town and Wigan Athletic at John Smith's Stadium on September 13, 2022 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)
Schofield, 42, has been in charge of the club for just eight matches but has overseen a disappointing start to their Championship season, having won only once and lost six games so far.

The ex Halifax midfielder was appointed as successor to Carlos Corberán in July.

Schofield made 35 appearances for Halifax during the 2014-15 season under Neil Aspin.

