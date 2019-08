Former FC Halifax Town striker Mike Fondop-Talom has left fellow National League club Wrexham by mutual consent.

The forward scored four goals in 12 appearances for Town while on loan from Guiseley at the tail-end of the 2017-18 season.

He scored six goals in 32 league games for Wrexham last season but found his chances limited and was loaned to Maidenhead United for the remainder of the campaign and is yet to feature for them this term.