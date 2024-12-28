Former Halifax Town defender Tony Rhodes dies aged 78

Tony Rhodes in action during Town's Watney Cup win over George Best's Manchester United

Former Halifax Town player Tony Rhodes has died, aged 78, writes Johnny Meynell.

Throughout the first half of the Seventies, Rhodes was a mainstay in the heart of the Town defence, forming effective centre-back partnerships with firstly John Pickering, then Albert Phelan, having joined the club in November 1970 from First Division Derby County.

Just two months earlier, Rhodes had lined up against the Shaymen in a League Cup tie, one of only six senior outings he made for the Rams under manager Brian Clough.

Born in Dover in September 1946, he came through the junior ranks at Derby, turning professional in October 1963 but found himself down the pecking order behind Ron Webster and Roy McFarland, with first team opportunities even more limited once Clough had signed Colin Todd.

But when Town boss George Kirby felt in need of a commanding centre-back, it was to the Baseball Ground he turned, paying £7,000 for Rhodes’ services and clearly viewing him as an important member of his side, stating, ‘We are planning for promotion as soon as possible, and Rhodes is coming to help that aim.’

Rhodes contributed four goals during the colourful 1970-71 campaign, but Halifax Town just fell short of promotion, finishing third.

But disappointment was tempered by the defeat of star-studded Manchester United in the pre-season Watney Cup tournament in July 1971, with Rhodes shadowing Denis Law.

A commanding an authoritative figure, he played a key part in Town’s great escape in 1972-73 when relegation was avoided on goal average after the side had amazingly won their final four matches under George Mulhall, one of five managers Rhodes played under.

It was Mulhall’s successor Johnny Quinn who installed Rhodes as skipper in 1974-75, but whilst the Shaymen survived another relegation scare that season, their luck ran out the following term.

Alan Ball Snr’s return as manager in February 1976 did not have the desired effect on the team, and though Rhodes was voted the club’s Player of the Year that term, Halifax Town finished bottom of the Third Division and were thus relegated.

Nevertheless, it was felt experienced players such as Rhodes would be vital if the club was to mount an immediate promotion challenge, so his transfer to Southport at the beginning of July 1976 was met with widespread derision.

He left The Shay having made 265 appearances (14 goals) in all competitions for the Shaymen, but his £2,000 move to Haig Avenue ultimately benefited nobody.

Without him, Halifax Town ended having to apply for re-election, along with Southport, for whom Rhodes played a measly nine games.

‘I had a bad spell, the club went bust and I lost my career,’ Rhodes later admitted.

Retiring from the game, Rhodes worked as an upholsterer and lived initially at Illingworth before moving to Range Bank.

A keen cricketer, Rhodes played for Halifax side RAFA before moving back to Derbyshire, employed as a postman then becoming a manager in a warehouse.

He died on Saturday, leaving behind a lasting legacy, with memories Town fans of a vintage era will never forget, one of the most popular players ever to pull on the shirt.