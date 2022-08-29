Former Halifax winger Jamie Allen joins Telford United following stint on Love Island
Former FC Halifax Town winger Jamie Allen has joined Telford United following his departure from The Shay.
By Tom Scargill
Monday, 29th August 2022, 8:54 pm
Updated
Monday, 29th August 2022, 8:57 pm
Allen left Halifax following his appearance on ITV2 reality show Love Island, and has now joined the National League North side, where other former Town players Matty Brown and Sam McLintock play.
Allen, who signed a new one-year contract in the summer, didn't feature for the club during pre-season due to his appearance on the ITV2 reality show Love Island.
Allen entered the Love Island villa as one of four 'bombshells' on July 20 before being voted off the show a week later with his partner Danica Taylor.