Former Halifax winger Jamie Allen joins Telford United following stint on Love Island

Jamie Allen. Photo: Marcus Branston

Allen left Halifax following his appearance on ITV2 reality show Love Island, and has now joined the National League North side, where other former Town players Matty Brown and Sam McLintock play.

Allen, who signed a new one-year contract in the summer, didn't feature for the club during pre-season due to his appearance on the ITV2 reality show Love Island.