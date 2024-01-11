Phil Brown has been appointed as the new manager of National League side Kidderminster Harriers.

Phil Brown

Kidderminster sacked Russ Penn after a poor run of form had left them bottom of the table and have now announced the former Hull, Preston and Swindon boss as his successor.

Harriers have only won four out of 28 league games and Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Rochdale left them seven points from safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad