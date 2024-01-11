News you can trust since 1853
Former Hull City, Preston North End and Southend United boss named new manager at National League club

Phil Brown has been appointed as the new manager of National League side Kidderminster Harriers.
By Tom Scargill
Published 11th Jan 2024, 08:55 GMT
Kidderminster sacked Russ Penn after a poor run of form had left them bottom of the table and have now announced the former Hull, Preston and Swindon boss as his successor.

Harriers have only won four out of 28 league games and Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Rochdale left them seven points from safety.

Brown, a former Halifax Town skipper, led Hull to promotion into the Premier League but has enjoyed mixed fortunes since then in management, most recently being in charge of fellow National League club Southend.

