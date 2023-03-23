Former Manchester United and England goalkeeper and ex-Halifax striker sign for National League leaders Wrexham

Ben Foster and Billy Waters

Foster, who previously played for the Welsh side, has come out of retirement to rejoin the club in their push for promotion to the Football League.

He is joined at The Racecourse Ground by former Halifax forward Billy Waters, who joins from League Two side Barrow, managed by ex-Halifax boss Pete Wild.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waters was top-scorer for Town last season and has scored nine goals for Barrow this campaign before signing a deal until the end of the 2024-25 season for Wrexham, while Foster has joined until the end of the season.