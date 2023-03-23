Former Manchester United and England goalkeeper and ex-Halifax striker sign for National League leaders Wrexham
National League leaders Wrexham have flexed their financial muscle once more by signing former England international goalkeeper Ben Foster and ex-Halifax forward Billy Waters.
Foster, who previously played for the Welsh side, has come out of retirement to rejoin the club in their push for promotion to the Football League.
He is joined at The Racecourse Ground by former Halifax forward Billy Waters, who joins from League Two side Barrow, managed by ex-Halifax boss Pete Wild.
Waters was top-scorer for Town last season and has scored nine goals for Barrow this campaign before signing a deal until the end of the 2024-25 season for Wrexham, while Foster has joined until the end of the season.
Wrexham visit FC Halifax Town on Friday, April 7 and are expected to have more than 4,000 supporters at the match.