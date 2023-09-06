Photo: Johnny Meynell

One of Matt Busby's Babes at Manchester United, it was reckoned he was destined for a great career, having joined the club as a junior in July 1955.

But having been brought into the side aged just 18 for United’s first match following the Munich air disaster, a quarter-final FA Cup tie with Sheffield Wednesday on 19 February 1958, game in which he was one of the star performers in his side’s 3-0 win, the weight of expectation played heavy on his shoulders, and Pearson never held down a first team place.

It might also be added that Pearson also faced stiff competition from the likes of Munich injury victims Bobby Charlton and Dennis Viollet, as well as from new signings Albert Quixall, Denis Law and the emerging Johnny Giles.

Sporting sideburns which resembled a Mexican, Pearson was dubbed ‘Pancho’, a versatile, full-blooded player, renowned for his sharp, well-timed tackling and aggression.

Born in Derbyshire, he had been spotted by United’s youth scouting network and recruited as a trainee, being a member of the FA Youth Cup winning sides of 1956 and 1957, when he scored twice in the 5-0 second leg trouncing of West Ham United.

Pearson’s form was good enough to earn him seven England youth international caps during 1956-57, whilst his journey to senior football was hastened by the horrors of Munich.

Following his debut in that emotion-charged FA Cup tie with Wednesday, Pearson featured in the drawn semi-final with Fulham only to be omitted from the replay in favour of Shay Brennan, and though United reached Wembley, Pearson travelled only as twelfth man and watched as Bolton Wanderers triumphed 2-0 to lift the cup.

Pearson did, however, feature in both United’s semi-final matches that term in the European Cup, helping his side gain a first leg 2-1 lead over AC Milan at Old Trafford before United lost 4-0 in the second leg in the San Siro.

Pearson’s best return for the Reds came in 1960-61 when he scored nine goals from 33 outings, but struggling to make a real impact, he left Old Trafford in October 1963 with eighty appearances and fourteen goals to his name, seeking regular first team football at Sheffield Wednesday, who paid £17,000 for his services.

But after an impressive first season at Hillsborough, where he helped Wednesday to a sixth place finish in the First Division, Pearson was unfortunate to break his leg in a match at Burnley in September 1964, then, upon his return to first team action the following February, broke the same leg in a fixture at Liverpool, and he never appeared for the Owls again.

In May 1965, Pearson joined Fulham, with his form being pivotal to the cause. Looking relegation certainties in his first season, Fulham rallied, with Pearson giving a virtuoso performance in the 2-0 defeat of champions-elect Liverpool, and the Cottagers strung together an impressive run which took them to safety.

Pearson went on to make 66 appearances and score seven goals for the club but was out of the side when Halifax Town manager Alan Ball brought him to the Shay in March 1968.

Pearson’s impact at The Shay was limited, however. He arrived nursing a groin injury, and it was a full year before he made his first team debut, by which time the Shaymen were in the throes of a season which would end in promotion from the Fourth Division.

Pearson featured twice from off the bench in September 1968 but netted when he made his first start in the 2-1 defeat of Colchester United the following March. Pearson was limited to just five league appearances that term while his association with the club ended in controversy when he sensationally walked out of the club’s end of season Continental tour, and his contract, which was due to expire in June 1970, was immediately terminated.