Former Notts County and Wealdstone boss appointed new York City manager
It comes after the departure of previous boss Adam Hinshelwood, who left the club earlier today.
Hinshelwood was appointed 18 months ago and guided the club to within six points of automatic promotion last season before they lost to Oldham Athletic in the play-offs.
The former Worthing manager has overseen an expensive rebuild of the squad, but York have won just once in their opening four matches and are 12th in the table.
His final match in charge was a 1-1 draw against Woking on Monday.
He is the second managerial casualty in the division this week after Mark Cooper was sacked by Yeovil Town on Tuesday.