News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Former Preston, Huddersfield and Salford defender Tom Clarke announces his retirement from football

FC Halifax Town defender Tom Clarke has announced his retirement from football.
By Tom Scargill
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 16:54 BST- 1 min read

The 35-year-old has struggled to regain fitness and hold down a regular spot at The Shay since joining the club last summer, when he was named captain.

Clarke made only eight league appearances for Town, the last of which came in the 1-0 win at Solihull Moors in November last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Clarke says he has reluctantly called time on his career following medical advice regarding a persistent knee injury.

The centre-back started his career at Huddersfield before going on to play for Preston, Salford and Fleetwood. His older brother Nathan also played for The Shaymen.

Related topics:Tom ClarkePrestonSalfordFC Halifax TownHuddersfieldFleetwood