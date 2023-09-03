Former Preston, Huddersfield and Salford defender Tom Clarke announces his retirement from football
The 35-year-old has struggled to regain fitness and hold down a regular spot at The Shay since joining the club last summer, when he was named captain.
Clarke made only eight league appearances for Town, the last of which came in the 1-0 win at Solihull Moors in November last year.
Clarke says he has reluctantly called time on his career following medical advice regarding a persistent knee injury.
The centre-back started his career at Huddersfield before going on to play for Preston, Salford and Fleetwood. His older brother Nathan also played for The Shaymen.