FC Halifax Town have made midfielder Tom Pugh their first signing of the summer.

The 23-year-old came through the academy at Leeds United before making his senior debut for Scunthorpe in November 2018.

Pugh left The Iron at the end of the 2021-22 season and joined Scarborough but returned to Scunthorpe in September 2022.

A year later, Pugh had a two-month loan spell at fellow National League North side Hereford, and left Scunthorpe at the end of last season.