Former Scunthorpe midfielder becomes Halifax's first signing of the summer
FC Halifax Town have made midfielder Tom Pugh their first signing of the summer.
The 23-year-old came through the academy at Leeds United before making his senior debut for Scunthorpe in November 2018.
Pugh left The Iron at the end of the 2021-22 season and joined Scarborough but returned to Scunthorpe in September 2022.
A year later, Pugh had a two-month loan spell at fellow National League North side Hereford, and left Scunthorpe at the end of last season.
The Doncaster born midfielder also has two under 21 caps for Wales.
