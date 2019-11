Former FC Halifax Town manager Darren Kelly has been named as the new boss of Scarborough Athletic.

Kelly lasted only nine games as manager of Oldham before being appointed as replacement to Neil Aspin at The Shay in 2015. But he lasted only 10 games in charge with Halifax before being sacked.

Since then he has worked at Hyde United as manager and then sporting director.

Scarborough are 16th in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.