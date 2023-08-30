Former Shaymen boss lands role at National League rivals
Former FC Halifax Town manager Darren Kelly has been appointed as the new general manager at York City.
By Tom Scargill
Published 30th Aug 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
Kelly lasted just 47 days as Town boss back in 2015 as successor to Neil Aspin, winning just two of his ten games.
He has since been manager of Sacrborough Athletic and Hyde United, and had director of football type roles at Newport County and Hartlepool United.
His appointment at York, where he had a spell as a player, comes after they sacked manager Mikey Morton following a poor start to the season.