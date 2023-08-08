News you can trust since 1853
Former Shaymen captain Brown announces his retirement from football

Former FC Halifax Town captain Matty Brown has announced his retirement from football.
By Tom Scargill
Published 8th Aug 2023, 15:11 BST- 1 min read

Brown joined Halifax from Chester in summer 2015 and went on to help Town win the FA Trophy at Wembley in 2016 before being part of the team that earned promotion back to the fifth tier under Billy Heath.

He went on to become captain of the club and made 139 appearances over four seasons before leaving to join York, who he also helped earn promotion from the National League North. He has since played for Telford and Marine.

He told the Marine website: “I am devastated that I have had to retire earlier than I had hoped but it’s the right decision for all. I was looking forward to this season so much but it just wasn’t meant to be. One thing I have had to be is true to myself and I felt it was the right thing to do. I will always pop down to Marine, a proper football club.”

Related topics:WembleyFA TrophyChesterHalifaxNational League North