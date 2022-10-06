Former Shaymen caretaker-manager joins fellow National League club
Former Halifax Town caretaker-manager Mick Rathbone has joined National League side Oldham Athletic as their new physio.
By Tom Scargill
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 4:55 pm
- 1 min read
Rathbone has been appointed by new Latics boss David Unsworth, who worked with him at Everton under David Moyes.
Rathbone was physio at Halifax before taking temporary charge of the Shaymen towards the end of the 1992-93 season, where he was unable to prevent Halifax’s relegation from the Football League.
He has also worked at clubs including Wigan, Preston and Nottingham Forest.