Former Shaymen caretaker-manager joins fellow National League club

Former Halifax Town caretaker-manager Mick Rathbone has joined National League side Oldham Athletic as their new physio.

By Tom Scargill
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 4:55 pm - 1 min read
Photo Ian Robinson Mick Rathbone, signing copies of his book "The Smell of Football" at Waterstone's in Preston
Rathbone has been appointed by new Latics boss David Unsworth, who worked with him at Everton under David Moyes.

Rathbone was physio at Halifax before taking temporary charge of the Shaymen towards the end of the 1992-93 season, where he was unable to prevent Halifax’s relegation from the Football League.

He has also worked at clubs including Wigan, Preston and Nottingham Forest.

Halifax Town manager Mick Rathbone pictured on May 8, 1993 at the game against Hereford

9th May 1993 Farewell shots: Manager Mick Rathbone, overcome with emotion as the Vauxhall Conference beckons.
