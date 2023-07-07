The 30-year-old has been without a club since leaving Halifax in April, having scored two goals in 18 National League games last season.

Slew had a far more successful campaign in his first year at The Shay, being a key fixture of the team that reached the play-offs.

Slew's return reunites him with boss Derek Adams, who he has played under at Ross County, Plymouth and the Shrimps, twice winning promotion.