Former Shaymen forward signs for League Two side Morecambe

Former FC Halifax Town forward Jordan Slew has re-joined Morecambe on a one-year deal.
By Tom Scargill
Published 7th Jul 2023, 18:02 BST- 1 min read

The 30-year-old has been without a club since leaving Halifax in April, having scored two goals in 18 National League games last season.

Slew had a far more successful campaign in his first year at The Shay, being a key fixture of the team that reached the play-offs.

Slew's return reunites him with boss Derek Adams, who he has played under at Ross County, Plymouth and the Shrimps, twice winning promotion.

