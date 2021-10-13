Former Shaymen loanee David Brooks reveals he has been diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma
Former FC Halifax Town loanee David Brooks has revealed he has been diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma.
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 4:55 pm
The 24-year-old Welsh international, who plays in the Championship for Bournemouth, made his professional debut for Halifax, making five appearances and scoring once on loan under Neil Aspin during the 2015-16 season.
Posting on Twitter, Brooks said he will begin a course of treatment next week but has received a positive prognosis and is confident he will make a full recovery and be back playing as soon as possible.
On Twitter, FC Halifax Town said: “Everyone at #FCHT is wishing you all the best in your recovery David.”