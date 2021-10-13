Former Shaymen loanee David Brooks reveals he has been diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: David Brooks of AFC Bournemouth scores his sides twelfth penalty in the shootout during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between AFC Bournemouth and Crystal Palace at Vitality Stadium on September 15, 2020 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Neil Hall - Pool/Getty Images)

The 24-year-old Welsh international, who plays in the Championship for Bournemouth, made his professional debut for Halifax, making five appearances and scoring once on loan under Neil Aspin during the 2015-16 season.

Posting on Twitter, Brooks said he will begin a course of treatment next week but has received a positive prognosis and is confident he will make a full recovery and be back playing as soon as possible.