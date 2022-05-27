Former Shaymen youth coach Trueman says he won't be applying for the Halifax vacancy

Halifax are looking for a new manager following the departure of Pete Wild to League Two side Barrow.

However, Trueman, who is first-team coach at Bradford City, intimated he would be interested in the job if he were to be approached.

Trueman is a former under 18s coach at Halifax, and has been a youth coach and joint first-team manager at Valley Parade along with Connor Sellars.

Mark Trueman

The duo were in temporary charge from December 2020 to February 2021, holding permanent roles until May that year.

"Obviously to be linked to the role is flattering for me, but at the current time I've had no contact from Halifax," he said.

"At the minute, my focus and my job is with Bradford City and working with Mark Hughes on what is hopefully a successful project here."

When asked if he would be applying for the vacancy, Trueman said: "I won't put my CV in but if the club approached me obviously that's a different matter.

"But I've not been approached by the club so my focus is on Bradford City."

On a potential return to first-team management at some point, Trueman said: "Obviously you never say no in football and I had a successful time at Bradford City as first-team coach, so it's a role I'm capable of doing and it's something for the future.

"But my role at Bradford City is first-team coach, working for Mark Hughes and hopefully being part of a positive project here."

Trueman said that whoever does take the job at Halifax would be working for a "great club".

"First of all the job Pete Wild did was fantastic. He came through a similar way to myself from taking charge of Oldham and joining Halifax and have three successful years," Trueman said.

"I know there's a lot of the same faces that were there when I was the under 18s coach there.