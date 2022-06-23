Former Town defender Bradbury joins League One Cheltenham

Tom Bradbury. Photo: Marcus Branston

Bradbury left Halifax this summer after two years at the club in which he became a key player in defence, displaying versatility in playing in a back three and a back four, as well as at left-back.

He made 33 league appearances last season as Halifax finished fourth in the National League before losing to Chesterfield in the play-offs.

"Tom is a left-sided central defender who can also play in the middle of a back three or four," Cheltenham's Director of Football Micky Moore told the club's website.

"He is a footballing centre-back with good experience and a couple of hundred first team appearances to his name.

"He is a leader, which we are also looking for having lost Will Boyle this summer.