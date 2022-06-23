Former Town defender Bradbury joins League One Cheltenham

Bradbury left Halifax this summer after two years at the club in which he became a key player in defence, displaying versatility in playing in a back three and a back four, as well as at left-back.
He made 33 league appearances last season as Halifax finished fourth in the National League before losing to Chesterfield in the play-offs.
"Tom is a left-sided central defender who can also play in the middle of a back three or four," Cheltenham's Director of Football Micky Moore told the club's website.
"He is a footballing centre-back with good experience and a couple of hundred first team appearances to his name.
"He is a leader, which we are also looking for having lost Will Boyle this summer.
"Tom was very sought after by teams in League One and League Two so we are very pleased to have clinched this deal."