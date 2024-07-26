Former Town defender joins National League side
Former FC Halifax Town defender Tylor Golden has signed for National League side Altrincham.
Golden left Town this summer after two seasons at the club in which he helped Halifax win the FA Trophy in 2023 and finish in the play-offs last season.
