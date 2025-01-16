Former Town striker Waters completes move to fellow National League side
Former FC Halifax Town striker Billy Waters has completed a move to fellow National League side Oldham Athletic.
Waters returned for a second spell at Halifax on loan from Wrexham in September, scoring five league goals, but his deal ended earlier this week.
And he has now joined The Latics, who are three places and five points above Town in the National League.
