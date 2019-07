Former West Brom boss Darren Moore will bring Doncaster to The Shay next week as the new Rovers boss.

Moore was sacked by West Brom in March having taken charge of the club while they were fighting relegation from the Premier League the season before.

He made 84 appearances for Doncaster before moving to Bradford City.

Doncaster visit The Shay on Tuesday, July 16 (7.45pm).