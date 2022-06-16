Forward linked with Shaymen set to join National League rivals Chesterfield

Attacker Michael Gyasi looks set to sign for Chesterfield, according to the Derbyshire Times, who report they have beaten off interest from Halifax, as well as Ayr United of the Scottish Championship and German club Phonix lübeck, who he has played for before.
The 22-year-old was loaned out by King's Kynn to Dover Athletic in January, scoring five goals in 19 appearances, including a hat-trick at Wrexham.
King’s Lynn signed him in December 2020 from St Ives Town after scoring five goals in 10 appearances for the Cambridgeshire club.