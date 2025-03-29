Four games without a win for Shaymen as they lose at home to Hartlepool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

FC Halifax Town took another stumble in the race for the play-offs as they lost 1-0 at home to Hartlepool United.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's now four games without a goal for Town, for the first time since the start of Chris Millington's reign, but it's also now four matches without a win in the league for the first time this season.

Town have hit a slump at just the wrong time in the campaign, just like their injury crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool were average, well organised but there for the taking.

The Shay

But The Shaymen didn't offer enough, and are stuttering rather than striding into the play-offs at the moment.

Gary Madine should have put Hartlepool in-front early on when Adam Senior's attempted clearance hit a team-mate and fell to him six yards out, but he could only shoot straight at Toby Savin.

Town started to impose themselves around the 20-minute mark after a nondescript start, with some shots blocked and a Ryan Galvin cross just evading Jamie Cooke in the middle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pitch was undoubtedly playing a part, making flowing football difficult and causing both teams to be extra careful with their passing or struggle to get the ball under control in the first place.

But the surface wasn't the only reason for a paucity of chances or goalmouth action, with both teams failing to find enough cohesion or fluency.

Mani Dieseruvwe was proving tricky to handle, showing some good touches on the ball and holding it up well.

He was booed by some Town fans in the South Stand, but seemed to be exactly what the hosts were missing: an attacking focal point and physical presence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Adam Adetoro was penalised, and booked, for a tussle with the striker, the resulting free kick, much disputed by Town, fell to Reyes Cleary on the edge of the box and he produced a superb strike to put Hartlepool ahead.

It was by the far the best moment of quality in a drab opening half.

Halifax looked a bit like what they were, a hastily assembled, patched-up side trying to establish some understanding and a way of playing.

Harvey Sutcliffe felt a bit of a square peg in a round hole on the right of midfield - and was replaced at half-time - while Angelo Cappello came on for Owen Bray - possibly the latest in a litany of injuries - after half-an-hour, but saw little of the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Pugh put himself about in midfield but Town needed more from Lewis Leigh alongside him.

It was all a bit flat, lacking the gusto and vibrancy that has helped The Shaymen into the play-off places.

Town were the only side offering any attacking impetus after the break, but were desperately short of composure or creativity on the ball.

Halifax felt referee James Westgate's decision over the free-kick that led to Hartlepool's goal was indicative of his overall performance, and were aggrieved again when he turned down two penalty appeals an hour in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was just before Florent Hoti's first time shot went just the wrong side of the post, as Town finally threatened to build a bit of momentum.

Disbelief turned to outright anger when the referre turned down a third penalty appeal for a challenge on Luca Thomas, with Chris Millington booked for his protestations.

Halifax were dominating now, with Hartlepool just soaking up pressure, offering nothing.

Hoti sent an overhead kick over bar with 20 minutes remaining before Cappello fired just wide; keeper Adam Smith was still to be tested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town's recent young signings offered some energy and positivity when they came on, but there was no real grandstand finish as Hartlepool saw it out without any late scares.

Halifax: Savin, Sutcliffe (Thomas 46), Emmanuel, Senior, Adetoro, Galvin, Pugh (Tarima 62), Leigh (Nkrumah 80), Bray (Cappello 32), Cooke (Eze 77), Hoti. Subs not used: Ford, Jenkins

Shots on target: 0

Shots off target: 8

Corners: 2

Hartlepool: Smith, Stephenson, Sass-Davies, Parkes, Ferguson, Cleary (Folarin 85), Sheron, Miley (Hunter 85), Grey (Featherstone 64), Madine (Charman 75), Dieseruvwe. Subs not used: Ombang, Waterfall, Featherstone, Campbell.

Scorer: Cleary (41)

Shots on target: 2

Shots off target: 1

Corners: 4

Referee: James Westgate

Attendance: 2,202 (514 away)

Town man of the match: I'll give it to Flo Hoti. Did all he could to create things and could have scored on another day with the chances he had.