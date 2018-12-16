Frustration for Brighouse

Brighouse Town’s top of the table Evo-Stik NPL East match at home to Morpeth yesterday was called off half an hour before the scheduled start time.

Referee Paul Roots said there were still some icy patches, although home boss Vill Powell and his players thought the pitch was fit.

Rain was falling at the time and Brighouse asked the officials and representatives from leaders Morpeth to consider delaying the kick off by 30 minutes or an hour. They say the surface was thawing all the time and by 3pm it was fit all over.

Brighouse are on a good run and had been hoping to maintain the momentum.

Powell was considering arranging a match behind closed doors at Huddersfield Town’s Canalside training ground on Tuesday evening ahead of Saturday’s trip to Gresley.