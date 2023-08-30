The event is part of a series of fundraising events organised after Ella Enwright, who was born in November last year, was diagnosed in March with Pearson's Syndrome, a very rare and devastating mitochondrial disease which around only 100 children in the world currently have.

Ella's grandparents Jane and Jason Bates, who live in Huddersfield, have set-up various fundraising events, starting last July when Jane and her daughter Jessica trampolined between them non-stop for 24 hours.

Then in August Jason and his son Jack played four rounds of golf in 10 hours at Outlane Golf Club.

Hannah and Darragh with Ella a few days after she was born

Ella's great-granddad John Weldrick has organised Sunday's event at Greetland Social Club, which will see 27 open mic night regulars taking to the stage.

Jane said: "Mitochondrial disease is a genetic disorder affecting the mitochondria – the “battery packs” in our cells.

"When they fail to produce enough energy, damage occurs, especially to major organs.

"Mitochondrial disease is progressive and can be life-limiting. Currently, there is no treatment or cure which is why awareness and research is so important."

Jason, Jack and Jack's stepson Alfie during their golfing fundraiser

Ella's mum Hannah, who lives in Bristol with her fiancee Darrah and Ella, said: "Whilst we have accepted that a cure is unlikely in Ella's lifetime we hope that this fundraising will be a part of finding one in the near future and will prevent more families going through the pain we've had to endure."