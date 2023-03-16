News you can trust since 1853
Fundraising appeal to help former FC Halifax Town FA Trophy winner pay for medical bills

A fundraising appeal to help former FC Halifax Town winger Connor Hughes with medical bills after sustaining a serious injury has been launched.

By Tom Scargill
Published 16th Mar 2023, 10:11 GMT- 1 min read

Hughes was a regular for Halifax during the 2015-16 season and came off the bench in The Shaymen’s 2016 FA Trophy final victory over Grimsby at Wembley.

Hughes is currently at Witton Albion, and had scored 11 goals in 13 games before suffering an injury which was initially diagnosed as a grade two lateral collateral ligament (LCL) and micro fracture.

However, his injury was misdiagnosed and Connor needed to seek help from the PFA. After another scan, it was found he had a grade three full torn ligament of the LCL and torn popliteus tendon and fractured medical bone.

Connor Hughes in action for FC Halifax Town
Connor’s more serious diagnosis meant an expensive operation and he is now having to take unpaid time off work.

Witton Albion are initially trying to raise £4,000 to cover the remaining cost of the operation after the PFA paid the other 50 per cent.

Connor has undergone a successful operation and can return to work as soon as his splint is removed, and then could be back playing football at the start of next season.

If you would like to donate, click here.

