Fylde 0-2 FC Halifax Town: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town's 2-0 win at Fylde.

Rob Brown

Man of the match - Jordon Preston, he had his best game of the season on Saturday. He looked full of energy and made a real impact.

Moment of the match - Town’s second goal, just a few minutes after the first, settled the game. Duku did well down the right and his cross was inch perfect for the Fylde defender to knock the ball past his own goalkeeper high into the net.

Moan of the match - It was cold, really cold and that wind was proper biting. The last game of the season is meant to be a relaxing day out in warm sunshine. It’s not good enough - Heath out!

Kit Walton

Man of the match - Jordan Preston showed what he can do today, putting many a decent cross over in this match and threading some good passes through. Cameron King also gets a mention for imposing himself in midfield.

Moment of the match - Matty Brown's goal, which took an age to actually reach the net. It was almost slow motion, but epitomised his season. He is a good captain, and his teammates look up to him.

Moan of the match - If only we could have produced this form in mid-season, we would have challenged for a play-off place. That's the nature of football, though. There's always next year!

Adam Heslop

Man of the match - Captain Matty Brown gets my vote for his solid performance in defence (as usual) and his bullet header goal. An excellent leader and great touch giving his shirt to the young lad at the end.

Moment of the match - Again Matty's goal was fantastic and really got the fans in full voice. We need that kind of atmosphere at the Shay next season with the crowd really getting behind our team.

Moan of the match - Not much to moan about this week, the lads put in 100% and really pleased the travelling fans. Thought it was amusing that our fans stayed to applaud our team when the opposition said the were coming out to do a lap of honour and their fans went home.

Andrew Mann

Man of the match - Jordan Preston, very good deliveries into the box and excellent in general in the middle of the park. Arguably his best goal for Town.

Moment of the match - After Hardy had rounded Johnson it was excellent to see Clarke make a brilliant block to deny him on the line. Determination to keep yet another clean sheet even though the game was already won. The defence has been excellent all season.

Moan of the match - Only minor complaint was that the disallowed goal didn’t look offside to me from our angle behind the goal. Other than that no problems this week.