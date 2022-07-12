Fylde 1-0 FC Halifax Town: Millington's first game as Shaymen boss ends in defeat

Fylde v FC Halifax Town

The match was a useful exercise for Town in giving them a good workout against one of the promotion favourites in the National League North.

The result was probably a fair one, although both teams produced some good passages of play in what was, by pre-season standards, a decent watch.

Fylde created the better chances on the night against a Halifax team who will no doubt be better for the run-out.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New signings Tylor Golden and Jack Hunter settled quickly, showing composure and confidence in possession to pick out an advanced team-mate.

Town were much stronger down their right, with Golden using the ball intelligently and a strong and willing runner in support of Sam Smart.

Mani Dierseruvwe dropped off into space effectively to act as a focal point, holding the ball up well, but Town didn't really build many early attacks of note.

Nor did the hosts until Nick Haughton fired a low shot across goal and wide after good work from Connor Barrett, who then fired over himself soon afterwards.

Town pressed well but looked vulnerable down their left side, with youth team player Duarte Furtado struggling to contain the lively Barrett.

Both teams were offering good movement off the ball and building some promising attacks; had their final pass been better, there would have been chances, but quality was lacking in and around both boxes.

Hunter's passing in midfield was crisp, while he was effective in sniffing out danger in-front of the Town back four; without him, The Shaymen would have been overrun.

Jordan Slew, Harvey Gilmour and Matty Warburton were all quiet, although the latter had free-kick saved by keeper Chris Neal ten minutes before the break.

That came following a good run by Smart down the right, who was linking up well with Golden.

Warburton had two further free-kicks blocked towards the end of an even first-half from which both teams could take more positives than negatives, with Town's new faces catching the eye more than those from last season.

The opening goal came out of nothing, with Rowley taking advantage of a loose back pass from Town before finishing smartly past Tom Scott with a dinked shot.

Fylde then hit the bar from the edge of the box; despite making ten half-time changes compared to Halifax's two, the hosts looked the more cohesive side.

The Shaymen's triallist striker, who'd replaced Dierseruvwe at the break, headed a corner just wide on the hour mark, shortly before Hunter, Slew, Furtado, Smart, Golden and Warburton were all taken off.

Fylde had looked refreshed after their wholesale changes at half-time, but Halifax's raft of substitutions didn't really help them muster a response to Rowley's goal as players tried to settle into their roles.

The rejigged Shaymen were struggling to impose themselves on the game, their attacking threat now non-existent.

Fylde were excellent off the ball, forcing Town back and offering them no route to goal.

Halifax did build up a head of steam late on, finishing the game the stronger side, but that wasn't converted into shots at goal.

Fylde: (first-half) Neal, Cranston, Obi, Whitmore, Bird, Barrett, Philliskirk, Weston, Whitehead, Haughton, Triallist (Osborne 30). (second-half) Triallist, Davis, Burke, Morrison, Gregson, Conlan (Byrne 77), Hatfield, Triallist, Osborne, Rowley, Triallist.

Scorer: Rowley (54)

Shots on target: 1

Shots off target: 9

Corners: 1

Halifax: (first-half) Johnson (Scott 46), Golden (Triallist 60), Debrah, Stott, Furtado (Triallist 60), Hunter (Cooke 60), Warburton (Essien 60), Gilmour, Smart (Triallist 60), Slew (Triallist 60), Dierseruvwe (Triallist 46).

Shots on target: 1

Shots off target: 4

Corners: 4

Referee: Richard Aspinall