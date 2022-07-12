Fylde v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's first pre-season friendly against Fylde.

By Tom Scargill
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 5:43 pm
We'll bring you all the action as it happens from tonight's game, plus there'll be an on the whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington.

Last updated: Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 21:06

Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 21:06

63

Hunter, Slew, Furtado, Smart, Golden, Warburton all off for Town

Fylde have corner, which leads to a shot well wide

Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 21:05

61

Here come the changes! Seven coming on, including Sam Essien and Jamie Cooke - other 5 are triallists

Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 21:03

60

Town corner headed just wide at the far post

Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 21:03

60

Slew wins a Town corner

Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 21:01

58

Break in play for a Fylde injury. The hosts have been the better side this half, look more cohesive, Town struggling to impose themselves

Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 20:59

56

Fylde hit the bar from just outside the box.

Rowley’s goal came from a loose pass by Town, after which he finished with a chipped shot past Tom Scott from around 6 yards out

Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 20:57

54

Rowley scores - 1-0 to Fylde

Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 20:54

51

Jamie Stott is communicating well at the back, organising his team mates

Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 20:52

50

Cross from Golden falls to Warburton, whose shot is deflected back to the keeper with all the sting taken out of the shot

Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 20:52

49

Town corner cleared

