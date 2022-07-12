We'll bring you all the action as it happens from tonight's game, plus there'll be an on the whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington.
Fylde v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 21:06
Hunter, Slew, Furtado, Smart, Golden, Warburton all off for Town
Fylde have corner, which leads to a shot well wide
Here come the changes! Seven coming on, including Sam Essien and Jamie Cooke - other 5 are triallists
Town corner headed just wide at the far post
Slew wins a Town corner
Break in play for a Fylde injury. The hosts have been the better side this half, look more cohesive, Town struggling to impose themselves
Fylde hit the bar from just outside the box.
Rowley’s goal came from a loose pass by Town, after which he finished with a chipped shot past Tom Scott from around 6 yards out
Rowley scores - 1-0 to Fylde
Jamie Stott is communicating well at the back, organising his team mates
Cross from Golden falls to Warburton, whose shot is deflected back to the keeper with all the sting taken out of the shot
Town corner cleared