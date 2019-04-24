Fylde v FC Halifax Town: Opposition focus

FC Halifax Town round off their 2018-19 season with a trip to Fylde on Saturday (12.30pm).

Fylde are fourth in the National League and are guaranteed a play-off place. They will either finish fourth or fifth, depending on theirs and Wrexham's results on the final day.

We spoke to Matt Scrafton from the Blackpool Gazette for the lowdown on Town's last opponents of the campaign.

How are Fylde playing at the moment?

Other than a surprise defeat away at already-relegated Braintree Town, Fylde are in good form and have picked some impressive wins lately - their most notable one coming at Salford City last week. Dave Challinor's men have lost only eight games this season, a record only bettered by league leaders Leyton Orient.

What can Halifax expect to face on Saturday?

The Coasters will look to get the ball down and play at a high tempo while working hard out of possession. They are, however, already assured of a play-off place and all they're playing for on Saturday is league position. Dave Challinor has therefore suggested he might use this game as an opportunity to rest some players ahead of their play-off game next week.

Any weaknesses Halifax could exploit?

Fylde are quite a small and diminutive team who prefer to play a passing game, which suggests they are susceptible to more direct football. But they faced an aerial onslaught from Salford City on Easter Monday and they kept a clean sheet in their impressive 1-0 win.

Dangermen?

Danny Rowe is the league's top scorer with 27 goals.

Injuries?

Serhat Tasdemir, Lewis Montrose, Mason Bloomfield

Likely line up and formation?

(442) Lynch; Burke, Tunnicliffe, Byrne, Francis-Angol; Bond, Croasdale, Haughton, Bradley; Reid, Rowe