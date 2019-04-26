Fylde v FC Halifax Town preview

FC Halifax Town travel to in-form Fylde on the final day of the National League season on Saturday (12.30pm).

The Shaymen can finish as low as 18th and, realistically, as high as 13th depending on theirs and other results, while Fylde are guaranteed to finish either fourth or fifth, depending on theirs and Wrexham's results.

Only Leyton Orient, Salford and Harrogate have scored more goals in the division than Fylde, who are the highest home scorers in the league and have the league's top scorer in 27-goal Danny Rowe.

Only Aldershot and Havant and Waterlooville have won fewer away games than Town, while only Aldershot have scored fewer away goals.

Fylde have won four of their last five games, while Halifax had not won in five before their impressive 2-1 win over Wrexham last time out.

Right-back Jacob Hanson (hamstring) and striker Scott Quigley (ankle) are both injury doubts for Town.

Fylde boss Dave Challinor has suggested he might use this game as an opportunity to rest some players ahead of their play-off game next week. That could mean a start for ex-Town loanee James Hardy, who has been on the bench for Fylde's last five matches.

The teams drew 0-0 in the reverse fixture in September.

Saturday's National League fixtures:

AFC Fylde v FC Halifax Town

Boreham Wood v Eastleigh

Bromley v Ebbsfleet United

Dagenham & Redbridge v Solihull Moors

Dover Athletic v Sutton United

Gateshead v Barrow

Hartlepool United v Salford City

Havant & Waterlooville v Barnet

Leyton Orient v Braintree Town

Maidenhead United v Chesterfield

Maidstone United v Aldershot Town

Wrexham v Harrogate Town