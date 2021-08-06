Fylde v FC Halifax Town preview

A general view outside Mill Farm. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Venue: Mill Farm

Date: Saturday, August 7

Kick-off: 3pm

Pre-season so far

Fylde: Squires Gate (a) W 4-0, Blackburn (h) L 1-0, Cefn Druids (a) W 5-1, Wigan (h) L 1-0, Rochdale (h) L 1-0, Warrington Rylands (a) D 1-1, Bamber Bridge (a) W 3-0

Halifax: Farsley (a) D 0-0, Carlisle (a) L 3-0, Guiseley (a) W 2-1

Manager: Former Morecambe boss Jim Bentley was appointed in October 2019, but was unable to prevent them from being relegated that season, with Fylde second-from-bottom when the league was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last season: Were second in the National League North when the season was stopped due to Covid-19.

One to watch: Striker Jordan Hulme scored 70 goals in 139 games for Altrincham, helping them win promotion to the National League before joining Fylde.

Match facts: Former Halifax midfielder Liam Nolan is among the squad at Mill Farm.

Last time they met: Goals from Liam McAlinden, Cameron King, Tobi Sho-Silva and Jerome Binnom-Williams sealed a 4-1 win for Town at The Shay in August 2019.