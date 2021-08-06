Fylde v FC Halifax Town preview
Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s pre-season friendly at Fylde.
Venue: Mill Farm
Date: Saturday, August 7
Kick-off: 3pm
Pre-season so far
Fylde: Squires Gate (a) W 4-0, Blackburn (h) L 1-0, Cefn Druids (a) W 5-1, Wigan (h) L 1-0, Rochdale (h) L 1-0, Warrington Rylands (a) D 1-1, Bamber Bridge (a) W 3-0
Halifax: Farsley (a) D 0-0, Carlisle (a) L 3-0, Guiseley (a) W 2-1
Manager: Former Morecambe boss Jim Bentley was appointed in October 2019, but was unable to prevent them from being relegated that season, with Fylde second-from-bottom when the league was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Last season: Were second in the National League North when the season was stopped due to Covid-19.
One to watch: Striker Jordan Hulme scored 70 goals in 139 games for Altrincham, helping them win promotion to the National League before joining Fylde.
Match facts: Former Halifax midfielder Liam Nolan is among the squad at Mill Farm.
Last time they met: Goals from Liam McAlinden, Cameron King, Tobi Sho-Silva and Jerome Binnom-Williams sealed a 4-1 win for Town at The Shay in August 2019.
Follow all the action from the game with Town writer Tom Scargill’s live blog at https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/sport/football/halifax-town where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Halifax manager Pete Wild.